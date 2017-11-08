Writing a basic x86-64 JIT compiler from scratch in stock Python

In this post I'll show how to write a rudimentary, native x86-64 just-in-time compiler (JIT) in CPython, using only the built-in modules.
The code here specifically targets the UNIX systems macOS and Linux, but should be easily translated to other systems such as Windows. The complete code is available on github.com/cslarsen/minijit.
The goal is to generate new versions of the below assembly code at runtime and execute it.
We will mainly deal with the left hand side — the byte sequence
48 b8 ed ...
and so on. Those fifteen machine code bytes comprise an
x86-64 function that multiplies its argument with the constant
0xdeadbeefed. The JIT step will create functions with different
such constants. While being a contrived form of
specialization, it illuminates the basic mechanics of
just-in-time compilation.
Our general strategy is to rely on the built-in
ctypes Python
module to load the C standard library. From there, we can access system
functions to interface with the virtual memory manager. We'll use
mmap to fetch a page-aligned block of memory. It needs to be
aligned for it to become executable. That's the reason why we can't simply use
the usual C function
malloc, because it may return memory that spans page
boundaries.
The function
mprotect will be used to mark the memory block as
read-only and executable. After that, we should be able to call into our
freshly compiled block of code through ctypes.
Before we can do anything, we need to load the standard C library.
There are other ways to achieve this, for example
To find the page size, we'll call
sysconf(_SC_PAGESIZE). The
_SC_PAGESIZE constant is 29 on macOS but 30 on Linux. We'll just hard-code
those in our program. You can find them by digging into system header files or
writing a simple C program that print them out. A more robust and elegant
solution would be to use the
cffi module instead of ctypes,
because it can automatically parse header files. However, since I wanted to
stick to the default CPython distribution, we'll continue using ctypes.
We need a few additional constants for
mmap and friends. They're just written
out below. You may have to look them up for other UNIX variants.
Although not strictly required, it is very useful to tell ctypes the signature of the functions we'll use. That way, we'll get exceptions if we mix invalid types. For example
tells ctypes that
sysconf is a function that takes a single integer and
produces a long integer. After this, we can get the current page size with
The machine code we are going to generate will be interpreted as unsigned 8-bit bytes, so we need to declare a new pointer type:
Below we just dish out the remaining signatures for the functions that we'll
use. For error reporting, it's good to have the
strerror
function available. We'll use
munmap to destroy the machine
code block after we're done with it. It lets the operating system reclaim that
memory.
At this point, it's hard to justify using Python rather than C. With C, we don't need any of the above boiler-plate code. But down the line, Python will allow us to experiment much more easily.
Now we're ready to write the
mmap wrapper.
This function uses
mmap to allocate page-aligned memory for us. We mark the
memory region as readable and writable with the
PROT flags, and we also mark
it as private and anonymous. The latter means the memory will not be visible
from other processes and that it will not be file-backed. The Linux
mmap
manual page covers the details (but be sure to view the man page for
your system). If the
mmap call fails, we raise it as a Python error.
To mark memory as executable,
With this
mprotect call, we mark the region as readable and executable. If we
wanted to, we could have made it writable as well, but some systems will refuse
to execute writable memory. This is sometimes called the W^X security
feature.
To destroy the memory block, we'll use
Now we're finally ready to create an insanely simple piece of JIT code!
Recall the assembly listing at the top: It's a small function — without a local stack frame — that multiplies an input number with a constant. In Python, we'd write that as
This is indeed a contrived example, but qualifies as JIT. After all, we do create native code at runtime and execute it. It's easy to imagine more advanced examples such as JIT-compiling Brainfuck to x86-64 machine code. Or using AVX instructions for blazing fast, vectorized math ops.
The disassembly at the top of this post was actually generated by compiling and disassembling the following C code:
If you want to compile it yourself, use something like
Here I optimized for space (
-Os) to generate as little machine code as
possible, with position-independent code (
-fPIC) to prevent using absolute
jumps, without any frame pointers (
-fomit-frame-pointer) to remove
superfluous stack setup code (but it may be required for more advanced
functions) and using the current CPU's native instruction set
(
-march=native).
We could have passed
-S to produce a disassembly listing, but we're actually
interested in the machine code, so we'll rather use a tool like
objdump:
In case you are not familiar with assembly, I'll let you know how this function
works. First, the
movabs function just puts an immediate number in the RAX
register. Immediate is assembly-jargon for encoding something right in the
machine code. In other words, it's an embedded argument for the
movabs
instruction. So RAX now holds the constant
0xdeadbeefed.
Also — by AMD64 convention — the first integer argument will be in RDI, and the return value in RAX.
So RDI will hold the number to multiply with. That's what
imul does. It
multiplies RAX and RDI and puts the result in RAX. Finally, we pop a 64-bit
return address off the stack and jump to it with RETQ. At this level, it's easy
to imagine how one could implement continuation-passing style.
Note that the the constant
0xdeadbeefed is in little-endian format. We need
to remember to do the same when we patch the code. (By the way, a good mnemonic
for remembering the word order is that little endian means "little-end first").
We are now ready to put everything in a Python function.
At the bottom, we return the ctypes function signature to be used with this code. It's somewhat arbitrarily placed, but I thought it was good to keep the signature close to the machine code.
Now that we have the basic parts we can weave everything together. The first part is to allocate one page of memory:
Next, we generate the machine code. Let's pick the number 101 to use as a multiplier.
We now mark the memory region as executable and read-only:
Take the address of the first byte in the memory block and cast it to a callable ctypes function with proper signature:
To get the memory address of the block, we use ctypes to cast it to a void
pointer and extract its value. Finally, we instantiate an actual function from
this address using the
mul101_signature constructor.
Voila! We now have a piece of native code that we can call from Python. If you're in a REPL, you can try it directly:
Note that this small multiplication function will run slower than a native Python calculation. That's mainly because ctypes, being a foreign-function library, has a lot of overhead: It needs to inspect what dynamic types you pass the function every time you call it, then unbox them, convert them and then do the same with the return value. So the trick is to either use assembly because you have to access some new Intel instruction, or because you compile something like Brainfuck to native code.
Finally, if you want to, you can let the system reclaim the memory holding the function. Beware that after this, you will probably crash the process if you try calling the code again. So probably best to delete all references in Python as well:
If you run the code in its complete form from the GitHub repository,
you can run the
mj.py program and put the multiplication constant on the
command line:
If you want to continue learning with this simple program, you'll quickly want
to disassemble the machine code you generate. One option is to simply use gdb
or lldb, but you need to know where to break. One trick is to just print the
hex value of the
block address and then wait for a keystroke:
Then you just run the program in the debugger, break into the debugger while the program is pausing, and disassemble the memory location. Of course you can also step-debug through the assembly code if you want to see what's going on. Here's an example lldb session:
At this point, hit CTRL+C to break back into the debugger, then disassemble from the memory location:
Notice that 65 hex is 101 in decimal, which was the command line argument we passed above.
If you're not interested in debugging, but just want a disassembler, I recommend the Capstone module.
A good exercise would be to JIT-compile Brainfuck programs to native code. If you want to jump right in, I've made a GitHub repository at github.com/cslarsen/brainfuck-jit. I even have a Speaker Deck presentation to go with it. It performs JIT-ing and optimizations, but uses GNU Lightning to compile native code instead of this approach. It should be extremely simple to boot out GNU Lightning in favor or some code generation of your own. An interesting note on the Brainfuck project is that if you just JIT-compile each Brainfuck instruction one-by-one, you won't get much of a speed boost, even if you run native code. The entire speed boost is done in the code optimization stage, where you can bulk up integer operations into one or a few x86 instructions. Another candidate for such compilation would be the Forth language.
Also, before you get serious about expanding this JIT-compiler, take a look at the Peachpy project. It goes way beyond this and includes a disassembler and supports seemingly the entire x86-64 instruction set right up to AVX.
As mentioned, there is a good deal of overhad when using ctypes to call into
functions. You can use the
cffi module to overcome some of this, but the fact
remains that if you want to call very small JIT-ed functions a large number of
times, it's usually faster to just use pure Python.
What other cool uses are there? I've seen some math libraries in Python that switch to vector operations for higher performance. But I can imagine other fun things as well. For example, tools to compress and decompress native code, access virtualization primitives, sign code and so on. I do know that some BPF tools and regex modules JIT-compile queries for faster processing.
What I think is fun about this exercise is to get into deeper territory than pure assembly. One thing that comes to mind is how different instructions are disassembled to the same mnemonic. For example, the RETQ instruction has a different opcode than an ordinary RET, because it operates on 64-bit values. This is something that may not be important when doing assembly programming, because it's a detail that may not always matter, but it's worth being aware of the difference. I saw that gcc, lldb and objdump gave slightly different disassembly listings of the same code for RETQ and MOVABSQ.
There's another takeaway. I've mentioned that the native Brainfuck compiler I made didn't initially produce very fast code. I had to optimize to get it fast. So things won't go fast just because you use AVX, Cuda or whatever. The cold truth is that gcc contains a vast database of optimizations that you cannot possibly replicate by hand. Felix von Letiner has a classic talk about source code optimization that I recommend for more on this.